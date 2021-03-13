Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 957,900 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the February 11th total of 2,378,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,927,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Lake Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LLKKF remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,194. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

