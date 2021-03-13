Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Horizon Investment Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 4.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $16.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $535.01. 16,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,185. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $550.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

