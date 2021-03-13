Lambda Market Capitalization Tops $73.02 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $73.02 million and approximately $82.31 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00677576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00065993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025760 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00036828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,022,807 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

