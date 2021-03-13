Lamden Market Cap Hits $7.86 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $48,509.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

