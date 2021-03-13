Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

LCSHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.