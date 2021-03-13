LATOKEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.99 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $50.99 million and $19,070.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 94.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00048422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.94 or 0.00646210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00066234 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LA is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

