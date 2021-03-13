Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,610 shares of company stock worth $5,611,263. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $70,004,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 387,505 shares during the period.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

