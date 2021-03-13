Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,106,588 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 308.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106,588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of NetEase worth $140,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $107.95 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

