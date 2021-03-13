Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Humana worth $379,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $406.53 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

