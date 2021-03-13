Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 3,234,810 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 4.51% of H&R Block worth $131,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $5,112,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after buying an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRB. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

