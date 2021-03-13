Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679,111 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Kimberly-Clark worth $217,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB opened at $133.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

