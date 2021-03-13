Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Cadence Design Systems worth $135,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,910 shares of company stock worth $39,708,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.