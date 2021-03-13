Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,489,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 785,422 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 7.29% of Armstrong World Industries worth $259,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,159,000 after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,753,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,921,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,868,000.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,540. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

