Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of salesforce.com worth $244,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $212.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.