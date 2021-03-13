Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 2.55% of Autohome worth $300,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Autohome by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,560,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $875,000.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.72.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.