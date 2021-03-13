Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $108.75 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 624.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Eaton worth $108,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.58. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

