Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $121 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,002,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394,765 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Banco Bradesco worth $120,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

