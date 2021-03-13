Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $129.95 Million Stock Position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,553,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,946,769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of China Mobile worth $129,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. China Mobile Limited has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.