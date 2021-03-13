Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $146.97 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,024,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,692 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Sanofi worth $146,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,378,000 after purchasing an additional 468,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 178,816 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

