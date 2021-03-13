Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $159.72 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Deere & Company worth $159,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $369.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $370.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

