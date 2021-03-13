Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $190.55 Million Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153,239 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Relx worth $190,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RELX opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

