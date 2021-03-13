Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $327.34 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.54% of Southwest Gas worth $327,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of SWX opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

