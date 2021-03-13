Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $344.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,488,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,024 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of The Charles Schwab worth $344,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 29.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,655,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,208,000 after acquiring an additional 62,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 267,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.65 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,578,741 shares of company stock worth $91,830,242. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

