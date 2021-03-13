Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,351 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Zebra Technologies worth $311,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 843.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $472.85 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,342. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

