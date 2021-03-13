Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Nielsen worth $142,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $26.14 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

