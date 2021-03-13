Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Omnicom Group worth $129,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of OMC opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.