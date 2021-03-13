Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,840 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Synopsys worth $270,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $229.45 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

