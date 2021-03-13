Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 127,257 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $110,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.44.

MA opened at $382.71 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.95 and a 200-day moving average of $337.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

