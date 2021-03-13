Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,090,493 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CVS Health worth $221,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CVS Health by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,256,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

