Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,683 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Intuitive Surgical worth $285,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $733.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $753.85 and a 200-day moving average of $745.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

