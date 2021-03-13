Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,521,741 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of LKQ worth $124,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after buying an additional 941,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LKQ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,469,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.