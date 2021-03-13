Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 518,996 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,996 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.10% of Commerce Bancshares worth $315,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $81.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $190,327.80. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,037 shares of company stock worth $7,030,415. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

