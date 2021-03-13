Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,264,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $381,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

