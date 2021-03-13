Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188,818 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Avery Dennison worth $290,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $83,811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $180.79 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

