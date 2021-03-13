Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,049 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of ABB worth $163,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ABB by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 475,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ABB by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in ABB by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ABB opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.6957 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

