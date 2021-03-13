Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 782,589 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Ross Stores worth $307,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after acquiring an additional 227,113 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,171 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,349,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $288,602,000 after acquiring an additional 110,705 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Ross Stores stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $127.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 145.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average is $107.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

