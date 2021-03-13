Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 147,431 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,388,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 147,431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Aptiv worth $311,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aptiv by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

NYSE APTV opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.