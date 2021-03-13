Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,650,385 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,552,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,650,385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 3.34% of Ternium worth $190,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ternium by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ternium by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ternium by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TX. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

