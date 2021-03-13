Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,916,050 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,118,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,916,050 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of América Móvil worth $394,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in América Móvil by 28.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in América Móvil by 30.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,205 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMX opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMX. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

