Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 239,896 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $121,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.