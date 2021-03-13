Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 44,216 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,216 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Prudential worth $111,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PUK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUK has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $43.16 on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

