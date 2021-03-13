Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,880,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,820,385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 2.83% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $231,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

