Lead Wallet 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.90 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $1.90 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.14 or 0.00451941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00060872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00050465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00081106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00514173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

