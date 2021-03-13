Lee Enterprises Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 15th (NYSE:LEE)

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,078,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 515,637 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 43,254 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.