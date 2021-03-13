Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 60.2% in February

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the February 11th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 249,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 611.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 120,864 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

