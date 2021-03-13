LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,359 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.90% of LendingClub worth $65,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 285,401 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 487.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 152,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 126,358 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,352.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $630,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $390,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.