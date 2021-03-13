LEOcoin (LC4) Price Reaches $0.0462 on Major Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,208.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.33 or 0.03109565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.17 or 0.00366238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.44 or 0.00971160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00387888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.92 or 0.00349491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00252185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00022354 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.