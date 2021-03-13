LHT (LHT) Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. LHT has a market cap of $197,825.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006388 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

