Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the February 11th total of 284,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.7 days.
Li Ning stock remained flat at $$5.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.
About Li Ning
