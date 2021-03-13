Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the February 11th total of 284,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.7 days.

Li Ning stock remained flat at $$5.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

