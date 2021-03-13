Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 858,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 94,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 405,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 404,847 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.17. 9,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.47. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

